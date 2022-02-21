Monday's top brokerage calls: Paytm, NTPC and Ambuja Cements



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Paytm | Paytm's stock is pricing in significant regulatory, competition and execution headwinds while trading at a 15 percent discount to global fintech peers, according to Goldman Sachs. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 CLSA on NTPC | The brokerage house sees NTPC as a key play on India's entry into the global Green Hydrogen market. CLSA has retained its 'buy' call on NTPC shares.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Ambuja Cements | The brokerage house has cut CY22-23 EBITDA estimate by 11-13 percent to reflect cost increases. Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Ambuja Cements stock.