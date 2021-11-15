0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Coal India, Alkem Lab and Motherson Sumi

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Coal India, Alkem Lab and Motherson Sumi

ONGC's stock remains inexpensive even after the recent rally, said JP Morgan while Jefferies believes valuations of Motherson Sumi are rich at current levels. Here are the top brokerage calls for today: