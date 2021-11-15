Monday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Coal India, Alkem Lab and Motherson Sumi



1 / 4 JP Morgan on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | ONGC's stock remains inexpensive even after the recent rally, said JP Morgan. The brokerage has increased its FY22-23 estimates for ONGC by 6-12 percent.



2 / 4 Citi on Coal India | With ESG concerns, a significant re-rating for Coal India may not be easy, according to Citi. The brokerage believes further upside may be limited with improving domestic coal supply situation.



3 / 4 Nomura on Alkem Lab | The brokerage has raised its revenue estimates for Alkem Lab by 2-4 percent for FY22-24. However, higher raw material cost and seasonal weakness pose near-term challenges, Nomura cautioned.