Citi on ONGC | A recent spike in crude prices keeps sentiment positive for now for ONGC, said Citi. Sentiment could quickly reverse if and when crude prices come off, the brokerage firm added while maintaining its 'sell' recommendation.



Jefferies on Divi's Laboratories | The company's stock is trading at a 32 percent premium to Gland and other large-cap contract manufacturers, Jefferies said maintaining its 'hold' rating on Divi's Lab shares.



Kotak Institutional Equities on Divi's Lab | Valuations adequately capture the company's growth narrative from a medium-term perspective, said Kotak Equities. The brokerage firm has retained its 'reduce' recommendation on the stock.



CLSA on Apollo Hospitals | Fundraise in Apollo HealthCo is a key catalyst for significant upside hereon, believes CLSA. However, the brokerage firm has cut FY22-24 EBITDA by 3-5 percent on lower margin assumptions for pharmacy.



Citi on Persistent Systems | The acquisition of Data Glove Assets is expected to dilute EBIT margin by 75 basis points in FY23, said Citi maintaining its 'sell' call on the company's stock.