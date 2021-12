1 / 4 CLSA on Macrotech Developers | The brokerage has initiated coverage on the company with a 'sell' rating stating how rich valuation ignores business cyclicality and focus on a single market. CLSA believes Macrotech may find it challenging to sustain high growth without gaining market share in MMR.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards | The company's shares are in uncharted territory, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock and said that the market could be underestimating arguments in favour of the stock.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Nykaa | The brokerage is bullish on the company's business but risk-reward appears balanced at the current share price, it said. Morgan Stanley has initiated its coverage on the stock with a 'neutral' rating.