Monday's top brokerage calls: Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, GAIL, JSW Steel and Sun TV



1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Mahindra and Mahindra | The brokerage firm notes that EV strategy will be key to monitor. The company's fourth quarter results were slightly above estimates.



2 / 5 Citi on ONGC | Maintained a 'sell' call with a target of 155 as fourth quarter headlines drop below estimates. The brokerage firm noted that the production trends remain disappointing.



3 / 5 JPMorgan on GAIL | The brokerage firm noted that LNG prices have declined from peak and see an upside risk to spot LNG prices for H2.



4 / 5 CLSA on JSW Steel | CLSA downgraded JSW Steel to 'reduce' with a target price of Rs 500 as profitability is expected to remain under pressure.