Monday's top brokerage calls: Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, GAIL, JSW Steel and Sun TV

[caption id="attachment_13655772" align="alignnone" width="1490"] Morgan Stanley on Mahindra and Mahindra | The brokerage firm notes that EV strategy will be key to monitor. The company's fourth quarter results were slightly above estimates.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13655732" align="alignnone" width="1479"] Citi on ONGC | Maintained a 'sell' call with a target of 155 as fourth quarter headlines drop below estimates. The brokerage firm noted that the production trends remain disappointing.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13655762" align="alignnone" width="1478"] JPMorgan on GAIL | The brokerage firm noted that LNG prices have declined from peak and see an upside risk to spot LNG prices for H2.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13655842" align="alignnone" width="1484"] CLSA on JSW Steel | CLSA downgraded JSW Steel to 'reduce' with a target price of Rs 500 as profitability is expected to remain under pressure.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13655852" align="alignnone" width="1487"] CLSA on Sun TV | Maintained 'buy' with updated target of Rs 560 as the company March quarter results were below estimates. The brokerage firm also slashed revenue forecast by one percent.[/caption]