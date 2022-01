1 / 6 Citi on L&T | The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 2,460. The company's Q3 performance was in line with estimates and it has strong order inflow prospects for Q4, according to Citi. The brokerage said the L&T stock is attractively priced and remains its top pick.



2 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Marico | The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on Marico but reduced its target price to Rs 651 from Rs 670. The company's Q3 results were a tad ahead of estimates but marginally below consensus, according to Morgan Stanley.



3 / 6 Jefferies on Laurus Labs | The brokerage has continued with its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625. The company missed Q3 earnings estimates due to a temporary slowdown in the ARV business, according to Jefferies.



4 / 6 Macquarie on Britannia | The brokerage has retained its 'neutral' call on Britannia with a target price of Rs 4,000. The FMCG company's Q3 EBITDA was below estimates and gross margin were impacted despite price hike.



5 / 6 Goldman Sachs on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,405. The lender's core operational performance marginally missed estimates with higher-than-expected provisions leading to a miss on the profit front, according to Goldman Sachs.