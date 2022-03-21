0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, TCS, Sobha and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, TCS, Sobha and more

Brokerage Radar: Morgan Stanley has downgraded its rating on shares of Petronet LNG to 'underweight' while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on Sobha shares. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More