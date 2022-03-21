Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, TCS, Sobha and more



1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Petronet LNG | The company is a play on India's LNG demand growth but higher domestic gas production is also a headwind for LNG in 2022, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has downgraded its rating on shares of Petronet LNG to 'underweight'.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Sobha | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock and expects Sobha to benefit from the ongoing residential upcycle.



3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on IT sector | Guidance increase by Accenture for FY22 amid current volatility provides comfort, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has read Accenture's earnings as positive for the Indian IT stocks.



4 / 5 Goldman Sachs on IT sector | The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'buy' rating on Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Goldman Sachs believes that a strong orderbook for Accenture and an upward revision in guidance has a positive readthrough for Indian IT stocks.