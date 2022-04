1 / 7 CLSA on HDFC Bank | The brokerage firm prefers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India over HDFC Bank. CLSA expects earnings resilience for HDFC Bank to remain high.



2 / 7 Morgan Stanley on Infosys | The brokerage firm says one should stay constructive on growth momentum of the IT major. Morgan Stanley says it would view corrections as a buying opportunity.



3 / 7 Goldman Sachs on Infosys | The brokerage firm sees this weakness as a buying opportunity and has cut EPS estimates for FY23 by 2 percent, for FY24 by 6 percent, for FY25 by 4 percent and by 3 percent for FY26.



4 / 7 Credit Suisse on Infosys | The brokerage firm has slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 2,050 from Rs 2,350 and has also cut FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates by 7.5-8.3 percent. Even as this weak quarter was driven by one-off reversals, FY23 outlook appears to be a mixed bag, the brokerage firm said.



5 / 7 Morgan Stanley on Tata Power | The brokerage firm has downgraded its rating on shares of Tata Power to 'underperform' as it believes the stock lacks catalysts.



6 / 7 Morgan Stanley on NTPC | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of NTPC and has hiked its target price to Rs 186 from Rs 150.