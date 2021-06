Market

Monday's top brokerage calls: IGL, JSW Energy, Adani Ports and more

Updated : June 28, 2021 09:01 AM IST

CLSA has upgraded IGL to buy and Nomura is also bullish on the stock post its March quarter earnings and as mobility rises given most states are opening up. Among other stocks, Citi is positive on JSW Energy and JPMorgan on Bharti Airtel. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

CLSA on IGL: The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'buy' as it finds the PSU a good re-opening play with a rebound in mobility. It has a target of Rs 630 per share for the stock. It added that the recent underperformance to MGL, Gujarat Gas provides a good entry point.

Nomura on IGL: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 650 per share. While it sees upside risks to FY22-23 earnings, the brokerage expects city gas companies to pass the bulk of sharp domestic gas price hike in the second half of the FY22.

Macquarie on IGL: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock and raises the target to Rs 600. It also increased FY23 EPS by 6 percent on a better margin outlook.

Citi on JSW Energy: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 178 per share. It believes the firm is embarking on the next leg of growth through the creation of 2.5 GW of renewable capacity.

CLSA on ONGC: The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target at Rs 165 per share. CLSA believes using a spot rate would take up the fair value to Rs 260 per share. The stock is pricing in Brent of only $51 per bbl.

JPMorgan on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 760 per share. It expects continued share gains supported by superior network quality to drive re-rating for Bharti Airtel.

CLSA on Cement: The brokerage is positive on the Cement sector but sees limited room for re-rating with sector valuations above the 5-year median. It added that Dalmia Bharat and UltraTech Cement are its preferred picks.

Goldman Sachs on Adani Ports: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 760 per share. It expects growth to remain strong in the near to medium term.

