Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank and Hindustan Zinc

[caption id="attachment_13263972" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on Hindustan Zinc | Valuations likely factor in near-term optimism for Hindustan Zinc, said Citi maintaining its 'neutral' rating on the metal stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13263982" align="aligncenter" width="680"] BofA on ICICI Bank | The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'buy' rating on the lender's stock due to consistent earnings delivery and further return on equity re-rating potential. [/caption][caption id="attachment_13263992" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | ICICI bank continues to be among the top picks for Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm continues to believe that the bank will deliver strong earnings.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13264002" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Goldman Sachs on ICICI Bank | The bank is well-positioned to structurally report superior return on assets at closer to 1.9 percent, said Goldman Sachs.[/caption]