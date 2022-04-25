Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank and Hindustan Zinc



1 / 4 Citi on Hindustan Zinc | Valuations likely factor in near-term optimism for Hindustan Zinc, said Citi maintaining its 'neutral' rating on the metal stock.



2 / 4 BofA on ICICI Bank | The brokerage firm has reiterated its 'buy' rating on the lender's stock due to consistent earnings delivery and further return on equity re-rating potential.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | ICICI bank continues to be among the top picks for Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm continues to believe that the bank will deliver strong earnings.