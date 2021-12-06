Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Honeywell Automation



1 / 4 Nomura on Honeywell Automation | Slowdown in capital expenditure and export demand from the parent are key risks, Nomura said. An increase in commodity prices and consequent margin pressure are other risks for Honeywell Automation, the brokerage added.



2 / 4 CLSA on ICICI Bank | The bank remains one of the top picks in the sector for CLSA. ICICI Bank is ahead of its peers in its digital initiatives and is also a new growth leader.



3 / 4 Nomura on ICICI Bank | Further re-rating of ICICI Bank is contingent upon delivering steady EPS growth, said Nomura. The lender has managed the asset quality blips well through both the covid-19 waves and is fully geared to meet challenges of the digital disruption, the brokerage added.