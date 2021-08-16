Monday's top brokerage calls: Hero Moto, IGL, Lupin and more



1 / 9 UBS on Sun TV: The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 505. The company reported a weak set of quarterly numbers due to the impact of the pandemic, according to UBS.









2 / 9 Nomura on IGL: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 650. The company's Q1 performance was in line with estimates. IGL's volume was impacted by Covid-19, but should see a sharp recovery ahead, Nomura said.









3 / 9 Goldman Sachs on Aurobindo Pharma: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 980. The company's Q1 earnings missed estimates, but its performance is expected to recover steadily, according to Goldman Sachs.









4 / 9 JPMorgan on ONGC: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190. The company reported a strong set of Q1 earnings, and its performance is likely to improve further from H2 as higher gas prices flow through, according to JPMorgan.









5 / 9 JPMorgan on Grasim: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,820. Grasim reported a relatively strong Q1 with a recovery in the chemicals segment, according to JPMorgan. New project commissioning in H2 should drive volume growth for the company over FY22-23, it said.









6 / 9 Nomura on Lupin: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,297. The company's Q1 performance was disappointing, but its broader narrative on growth remains largely on track, according to Nomura.









7 / 9 Nomura on Hero MotoCorp: The brokerage has retained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,171. Nomura has lowered its target PE multiple to 14x from 15x. The execution on electric models will be a key monitorable for any rerating, it said.









8 / 9 UBS on Hero MotoCorp: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,600. The company missed estimates in Q1, however its inventory is not at alarming levels and it will build stock ahead of the festive season, according to UBS.





