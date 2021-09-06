Monday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Life, Exide, M&M Financial and more



1 / 9 Nomura on HDFC Life: The brokerage has maintained its 'neutral' call on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 750. The Exide Life acquisition is not large and is likely to lead to a dilution of only 4.3 percent, according to Nomura, which also said Exide Life's business has been subpar over the last few years.









2 / 9 UBS on Exide: The brokerage has retained its 'buy' rating on the stock for a target price of Rs 240. The valuation of the life insurance business is lucrative, as the HDFC Life deal values Exide Life at Rs 79 per share, much higher than the target of Rs 30 per share, according to UBS.









3 / 9 Credit Suisse on Steel: The brokerage is cautious on the outlook on steel prices over the medium term. While Indian spreads have declined, those in China and Europe have improved, according to Credit Suisse. Coking coal is expected to revert to $160 per tonne, and iron ore rates may decline further to the $100 per tonne level, it added.









4 / 9 CLSA on Zee Entertainment: The brokerage continues to recommend a 'buy' on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 306. The company's annual report highlights focus on a new beginning to create a stronger Zee 4.0, according to CLSA. The pandemic caused a 20 percent decline in Zee's ad revenue in FY21 but its subscriptions grew 5 percent, CLSA added.









5 / 9 JPMorgan on HDFC Life: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 770. The Exide Life acquisition is not immediately stock price accretive, but the management's track record lends confidence on long-term compounding, it said.









6 / 9 Credit Suisse on HDFC Life: The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock though with a raised target price of Rs 670. The Exide Life acquisition adds 8 percent to the company's topline, and the expanded agency base as well as the entry to new markets is likely to aid growth for HDFC Life in FY23-24, according to Credit Suisse.









7 / 9 CLSA on HDFC Life: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 790. CLSA believes that though the Exide Life deal is accretive for HDFC Life, it is not a game changer as there are limited benefits.









8 / 9 CLSA on M&M Financial: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210. CLSA raised its EPS estimate on M&M Financial by 4-9 percent. The company had strong collection efficiency in August, and also had some reduction in NPLs, according to the brokerage.





