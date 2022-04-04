Monday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Bank, Devyani International, Mphasis and BEL



1 / 4 CLSA on Devyani International | The company continues to see four times EBITDA growth over FY21-24, CLSA said. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Devyani International shares.



2 / 4 Citi on Mphasis | The brokerage firm says demand visibility is decent and there are multiple levers to manage supply for Mphasis. Citi has downgraded its rating on shares of Mphasis to 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 3,625.



3 / 4 Citi on BEL | Growth prospects for BEL remain healthy from a medium-term perspective, Citi said. The company remains the top pick as its valuation remains attractive, according to the brokerage firm.