1 / 7 CLSA on HCL Tech | The brokerage likes the company due to revenue growth visibility, attractive valuation and capital allocation. CLSA said that the near-term prognosis for HCL Tech is weak as its margin could weigh on the stock performance.



2 / 7 JP Morgan on HCL Tech | The brokerage said HCL Tech's growth has taken off but margin trade-off needs watching. JP Morgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of HCL Tech while upgrading its revenue estimate by 1-3 percent. The brokerage cut margin by 20-60 bps and trimmed EPS estimates by 1-3 percent for FY22-24.



3 / 7 UBS on HCL Tech | The brokerage has maintained its 'sell' rating on the stock. UBS believes strong beat and total contract value wins could be offset by lack of assurance on FY23.



4 / 7 Macquarie on HDFC Bank | The lender is Macquarie's top pick in the banking sector. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' recommendation on shares of HDFC Bank.



5 / 7 Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank | According to the brokerage, HDFC Bank is well-positioned for delivering healthy earnings. It has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of HDFC Bank.



6 / 7 CLSA on HDFC Bank | The brokerage has forecasted an earnings growth of 18 percent compounded annually over FY22-24. The management commentary indicates retail and commercial growth will continue to remain strong, CLSA noted.