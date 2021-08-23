Monday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and more



1 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has kept an 'equal weight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 664. ZyCoV-D is the sixth Covid vaccine to be approved in India, and the first vaccine to get approved on a DNA platform, according to Morgan Stanley. It also said this should be a meaningful opportunity for the company as adoption picks up in ensuing months.









2 / 6 CLSA on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 650. The recent correction in the stock offers an attractive entry point, and multiple long-term drivers should help the company post double-digit core growth in FY23, according to CLSA.









3 / 6 Citi on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 490. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is included in the target price at Rs 30 per share, according to Citi.









4 / 6 CLSA on Aurobindo Pharma: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830. A key near-term trigger for Aurobindo Pharma is the unlocking of value from the ongoing demerger of its injectable portfolio, according to CLSA.









5 / 6 Macquarie on Solara Active: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,250. Demand for ibuprofen is expected to recover from Q3, according to Macquarie. There's an upside risk if the company delivers on its medium-term goals, it added.





