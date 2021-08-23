  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Monday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and more

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Monday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and more

While CLSA has upgraded Cadila Healthcare, Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on the stock. CLSA has an 'outperform' call on Aurobindo Pharma. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: