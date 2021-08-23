Monday's top brokerage calls: HCL Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and more

While CLSA has upgraded Cadila Healthcare, Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on the stock. CLSA has an 'outperform' call on Aurobindo Pharma. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Morgan Stanley on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has kept an 'equal weight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 664. ZyCoV-D is the sixth Covid vaccine to be approved in India, and the first vaccine to get approved on a DNA platform, according to Morgan Stanley. It also said this should be a meaningful opportunity for the company as adoption picks up in ensuing months.
CLSA on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 650. The recent correction in the stock offers an attractive entry point, and multiple long-term drivers should help the company post double-digit core growth in FY23, according to CLSA.
Citi on Cadila Healthcare: The brokerage has maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 490. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is included in the target price at Rs 30 per share, according to Citi.
CLSA on Aurobindo Pharma: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830. A key near-term trigger for Aurobindo Pharma is the unlocking of value from the ongoing demerger of its injectable portfolio, according to CLSA.
Macquarie on Solara Active: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,250. Demand for ibuprofen is expected to recover from Q3, according to Macquarie. There's an upside risk if the company delivers on its medium-term goals, it added.
CLSA on HCL Tech: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,320. The company has indicated a healthy near-term revenue growth outlook and is confident of narrowing the gap on organic revenue growth against peers in FY23-24, according to CLSA.