Monday's top brokerage calls: HAL, Jindal Steel and Power, Piramal Enterprises, DLF and more



1 / 4 CLSA on Defence | The brokerage firm sees the largest opportunity for naval utility helicopters for HAL and has a 'buy' call on the defence company's stock. Meanwhile, CLSA says 'buy' BEL shares and has raised its target price to Rs 282 from Rs 260.



2 / 4 Kotak Institutional Equities on Jindal Steel and Power | The brokerage firm say rerating will be driven by strong growth visibility and has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of the steelmaker. It has also hiked its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 565.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Piramal Enterprises | The brokerage firm has lifted FY22-24 profit estimates by 1-3 percent for Piramal Enterprises while maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.