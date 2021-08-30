View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Reliance Industries and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Reliance Industries and more

Jefferies and UBS have maintained their 'buy' calls on Bharti Airtel. Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Zomato with an 'equal weight' rating. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: