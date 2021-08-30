Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Reliance Industries and more



1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Zomato: The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with an 'equal weight' rating and a target price of Rs 140. The company has strong business moats with the potential to add new adjencies, according to Morgan Stanley.









2 / 5 Goldman Sachs on Zomato: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180. The company is well positioned to grow its share in the food services market by FY30. Zomato's expertise in food delivery will help it enter and expand into adjacent categories, according to Goldman Sachs.









3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,269. RIL's valuations are attractive compared with global energy peers, and Indian retailers as well as telecom companies, according to Morgan Stanley.









4 / 5 UBS on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has retained its 'buy' call on the stock for a target price of Rs 655. The company's rights issue is expected to strengthen its balance sheet for 5G investments including the spectrum auction.





