Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Zomato and more



1 / 6 Jefferies on HDFC: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,300. Housing demand has rebounded well and corporate loan growth could turn positive in H2, according to Jefferies. The unwinding of excess liquidity should support HDFC's margin, Jefferies added.









2 / 6 Credit Suisse on Zomato: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185. The company's food delivery business is valued at 3.2 times its EV/GMV, a 100 percent premium to Doordash, according to Credit Suisse.









3 / 6 CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 825. The company has recorded a jump by 18 times in data usage, and its average revenue per user is up 46 percent from lows and expected to rise to Rs 199, according to CLSA.









4 / 6 CLSA on HUL: The brokerage has downgraded the stock to 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 3,070. The company looks set to maintain double-digit EPS growth over the next decade, according to CLSA. HUL remains CLSA's preferred pick in the Indian consumer space.









5 / 6 Jefferies on HUL: The brokerage has retained its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,850. The company is taking steps to drive sustainable growth with a focus on development and premiumisation, and should see a double-digit EPS CAGR in the next decade, according to Jefferies.





