Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel and GAIL

[caption id="attachment_12649132" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage house said that the telco's decision to acquire a 4.7 percent stake in Indus Towers can be justified financially but it raises questions over its capital allocation. Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12649142" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on Bharti Airtel | Attractive acquisition price offers potential for a meaningful return over long-term, believes Citi. The brokerage house has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12649152" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Bharti Airtel | Key driver for Bharti Airtel's stock remains its mobile business in India, according to CLSA. The brokerage house has a 'buy' recommendation on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12649162" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on GAIL | The brokerage house has upgraded its rating on GAIL shares to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and hiked the target price to Rs 170 from Rs 160. Jefferies has also raised FY23 EBITDA by 20 percent and said that the InvIT listing in FY23 is a trigger for re-rating of the stock.[/caption]