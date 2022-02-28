Monday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel and GAIL



1 / 4 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage house said that the telco's decision to acquire a 4.7 percent stake in Indus Towers can be justified financially but it raises questions over its capital allocation. Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel's stock.



2 / 4 Citi on Bharti Airtel | Attractive acquisition price offers potential for a meaningful return over long-term, believes Citi. The brokerage house has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock.



3 / 4 CLSA on Bharti Airtel | Key driver for Bharti Airtel's stock remains its mobile business in India, according to CLSA. The brokerage house has a 'buy' recommendation on the stock.