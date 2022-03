1 / 5 Jefferies on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on Bajaj Finance shares with a 'neutral' rating and target price of Rs 7,200. Jefferies sees the company sustaining high growth and believes valuations are at a significant premium to lenders and its past average.



2 / 5 Macquarie on Titan | The brokerage firm believes the earnings outlook for the jewellery company is healthy owing to the strength in demand. Macquarie has added the stock to its marquee list and believes the company should benefit from the continued momentum in market share gains.



3 / 5 Macquarie on Asian Paints | Considering margin concerns in the near term, Macquarie has removed the paint maker's stock from its marquee buy list. It has also cut EPS estimates for Asian Paints by 1 percent for FY22, 4 percent for FY23 and 2 percent for FY24.



4 / 5 CLSA on Dr Reddy's | Even as the brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock, it has trimmed Russia-Ukraine sales estimates by 11-34 percent for FY22-24. Additionally, CLSA has cut EPS estimates for Dr Reddy's by 3-9 percent for FY22-23.