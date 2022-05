1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Bandhan Bank | Bandhan Bank is on the cusp of delivering strong returns over FY22-25, Goldman Sachs said while maintaining its 'buy' call on the banking stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Tech Mahindra | The brokerage believes that the technology company's valuations are attractive which makes the IT firm its top pick in the sector. The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tech Mahindra shares.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Titan | Healthy medium-term commentary by the company provides comfort on the earnings front, Macquarie said. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Titan's stock.