1 / 5 CLSA on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the company's stock. CLSA noted that Adani Ports needs to grow its core traffic by 15-19 percent given weak traffic in Q3.



2 / 5 Investec on UPL | Tighter control on manufacturing/supply chain will support UPL's stock, Investec said. Good agriculture commodity prices and favourable weather conditions present an encouraging outlook, Investec added.



3 / 5 CLSA on Bajaj Finance | Bajaj Finance is likely to undershoot investors' expectations over the medium-term, according to CLSA. The brokerage has maintained its 'sell' rating on the lender's stock.



4 / 5 CLSA on Lupin | The company does not expect its diagnostic foray to be a drag on its profitability, CLSA noted. The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' stance on the stock.