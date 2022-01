1 / 9 Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930. Credit Suisse raised its 2022E earnings per share forecast for ICICI Bank by 4.4 percent on lower credit costs and better fee growth. ICICI Bank remains the brokerage's preferred pick.



2 / 9 Jefferies on JSW Steel | The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 550. The steelmaker's margin pressure has intensified, with the best now being behind, according to Jefferies. The brokerage has lowered its FY23 earnings per share estimate for the company by nine percent.



3 / 9 CLSA on Bandhan Bank | The brokerage has upgraded Bandhan Bank to 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 340. The lender's Q3 performance indicates a turning point with collections improving to 97 percent in the MFI portfolio, according to CLSA.



4 / 9 CLSA on SBI Life | The brokerage has retained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,800. The company has reported a best-in-class performance in Q3 and has more levers for a margin expansion, and unlike its peers, it has had less reinsurer-related pressure, according to CLSA.



5 / 9 Nomura on SBI Life | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,625. SBI Life is Nomura's preferred pick in the insurance space. The insurer's Q3 earnings reaffirm the brokerage's view on its intact margin catalysts.



6 / 9 JPMorgan on ICICI Bank | The brokerage has kept its 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930. The lender's Q3 pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) was strong, according to JPMorgan. The brokerage has raised its FY23 and FY24 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank by seven percent to factor in lower credit costs.



7 / 9 CLSA on Reliance Industries | The brokerage has continued with its 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,850. The company's standalone quarterly EBITDA, EBIT and profit were 3-6 percent ahead of estimates, according to CLSA. RIL's big upstream beat was partly offset by a slight miss in the oil-to-chemicals business, the brokerage said.



8 / 9 Jefferies on Reliance Industries | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,950. The conglomerate's EBITDA was six percent ahead of the estimate on a large beat in the retail unit, according to Jefferies. Jio's subscriber churn was disappointing but its strong margin performance surprised positively, the brokerage said.