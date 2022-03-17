0

M&M, Indiabulls Housing, Oil India, Adani Power and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Mar 17

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
M&M, Indiabulls Housing, Oil India, Adani Power and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Mar 17

Stocks to watch: Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures gained 275 points or 1.6 percent at 17,282.5 as of 6:52 am on Thursday, hinting at a positive start for Indian headline indices. With the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates and laying out an aggressive plan to tackle inflation, investor sentiment improved driving key global indices higher. Investors will closely track shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing, Oil India and Adani Power among others. Here is a complete list of stocks to watch out for in trade today:

