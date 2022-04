1 / 7 Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Shares of the company ended 20 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty500.



2 / 7 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the company closed 20 percent higher. The stock was the second-biggest gainer among Nifty500 constituents.



3 / 7 Hero MotoCorp | After falling about 6 percent, shares of Hero MotoCorp ended 2.10 percent lower after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company that allegedly siphoned off Rs 800 crore -- as mentioned by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in a press statement but without mentioning the name of the firm -- is Hero MotoCorp



4 / 7 MOIL | MOIL has increased the prices of its products by 7.5-20 percent. With this, the stock rose about 6 percent higher but settled 2.96 percent higher.



5 / 7 Coal India | Shares of the coal major closed 1.61 percent higher, off its 2 percent intraday high, after Coal India said that its production fell 1 percent YoY at 80.3 mt while offtake rose 3 percent at 62 mt.



6 / 7 M&M | The automobile company reported better-than-expected auto sales for March, which drove the stock to close 2.31 percent higher.