Mahindra and Mahindra | M&M's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Engineering and Chemical Products, has agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating to 49 percent of the paid-up equity share capital held in MahindraTsubaki Conveyor Systems.



Aurobindo Pharma | The Drugs Controller General of India's granted permission to manufacture and market the company's generic version of Molnupiravir, to be sold as Molnaflu, licensed from MSD and Ridgeback.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture and market the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19.



Natco Pharma | The company received approval for the drug Molnupiravir, which will be sold under the brand name MOLNUNAT, for the treatment of Covid-19 in India.



Financial Services companies | RBI has warned that the impact of the pandemic is showing up in muted credit growth as banks remain largely risk-averse. The central bank has also warned that stress could rise and going ahead, the bank's asset quality could get dented and it specifically warned that NBFC asset quality could see a further hit. This said, banks and non-bank lenders, such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, and others, will be in focus.



GR Infraprojects | The company has emerged as an L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The order is for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and five elevated stations, of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.



Mishtann Foods | The company signed an agreement with the Gujarat Government for the proposed project of manufacturing grain-based ethanol in Gujarat.



Vakrangee | The company has announced a strategic tie-up with Nayara Energy. The company will set up Vakrangee Kendra outlets across the network of Nayara Energy and the tie-up will ramp up the physical network of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in urban and rural areas.



India Grid Trust | The consortium of IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2, wholly-owned subsidiaries of India Grid Trust, has completed the acquisition of 100 percent paid-up capital and management control of Kallam Transmission, from REC Power Development and Consultancy.