Hindalco Industries | The aluminium major has entered into an agreement with Brazilian firm Terrabel Empreedimentos to divest entire equity shareholding in the wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Hindalco Do Brazil Industria Comercia de Alumina LTDA.



Fortis Healthcare | Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded long term rating to 'AA-, from 'A+' for the private hospitals' chain, and placed the rating on watch with developing implications. Further, the short-term rating has been upgraded to A1+, from 'A1' and placed the rating on watch with developing implications.



Hinduja Global Solutions | Subsidiary HGS International Mauritius has completed the acquisition of the Australian company Diversify. In January, its arm entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent equity stake in Diversify Offshore Staffing Solutions Pty Ltd, Australia.



IndusInd Bank | Buyout group TPG has joined forces with Hinduja family-owned IndusInd Bank and a private promoter entity of the lender to form a consortium and make a firm bid for IDFC's mutual fund business, according to a report.



SJVN | The government has granted in-principle approval for the development of a 400MW solar park at Kinnaur, to SJVN. These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040.



IRCON International | The company has bagged an order for "Construction of Road from Paletwa (Myanmar) to Zorinpuri (Mizoram) under Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP)" in Myanmar, on EPC mode at a lump sum cost of Rs 1,780 crore by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.



Patel Engineering | Patel Engineering's wholly-owned subsidiary, Patel Energy Resources, has divested its entire stake in Nepal arm Naulo Nepal Hydroelectric for Rs 11.53 crore.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers | Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 2.19 lakh equity shares through open market transactions on February 23. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 5.13 percent now, up from 4.98 percent earlier.



Rain Industries | The company posted a loss of Rs 72.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 against a profit of Rs 322 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue grew 52 percent YoY to Rs 4,026 crore in Q4CY21.