1 / 10 Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Aditya Birla Money, CESC, Eureka Industries and GTPL Hathway | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 9,769 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 9,624 crore in Q2FY22, while revenue jumped to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 46,867 crore QoQ. It also approved a buyback of 4 crore equity shares for up to Rs 18,000 crore, at a price of Rs 4,500 per share.



3 / 10 Infosys | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 5,809 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5,421 crore in Q2FY22, and revenue rose to Rs 31,867 crore from Rs 29,602 crore QoQ. Infosys has raised its FY22 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20 percent from 16.5-17.5 percent.



4 / 10 Wipro | The company reported higher revenue at $2,639.7 million in Q3FY22 against $2,580 million in Q2FY22 and expects constant currency revenue growth at 2-4 percent for Q4FY22. Wipro guided for revenue growth at 2-4 percent in constant currency terms for Q4 which is in line with a CNBC-TV18 poll.



5 / 10 Tata Motors | JLR retail sales dropped nearly 38 percent YoY to 80,126 units in October-December 2021, with China sales falling 7 percent and Europe sales down 7 percent QoQ.



6 / 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank passed a resolution to cap promoters' voting rights at 26 percent.



7 / 10 Lumax Industries | The company has commenced its commercial production, of electronic components for automotives, at its new manufacturing plant situated at Bawal, Haryana.



8 / 10 PB Fintech | Paisabazaar has reached an annualised loan disbursal rate of $1.1 billion (excluding credit card issuance). In December 2021, the fintech disbursed around Rs 695 crore of loans, which included unsecured loans like personal and business loans and secured loans like home loans and loans against property.



9 / 10 Manappuram Finance | The company will meet on January 17 to consider raising funds via NCDs.