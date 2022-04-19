0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Mindtree, Apollo Hospitals, Varroc Engineering and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 19

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mindtree, Apollo Hospitals, Varroc Engineering and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 19

In a highly volatile session on Tuesday, the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty down 1.25 percent at 16,958.70 and Sensex settling at 56,463.15, down 1.23 percent. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More