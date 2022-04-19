Mindtree, Apollo Hospitals, Varroc Engineering and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 19

[caption id="attachment_4957941" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Varroc Engineering | Shares of the company jumped 11 percent intraday after a report spoke about the company's plan to cut debt by selling its global lighting business arm at an enterprise value of up to $650 million to a leading European component maker. An analyst from a domestic brokerage firm said that in case the company manages to pull off this deal then the company's stock could get re-rated. The company's scrip ended 2.3 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10636241" align="aligncenter" width="621"] Mindtree | After shedding its 3 percent initial gains, the IT company's stock settled 8.13 percent lower. Early gains came at the back of a strong set of financial results for Jan-Mar.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10803241" align="aligncenter" width="790"] Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals | Shares of the company closed 9.07 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_6490551" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals | The stock ended 9.88 percent lower and was the biggest loser on Nifty500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3746881" align="aligncenter" width="863"] Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | The stock ended 5.71 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty50.[/caption]