Mindtree, Apollo Hospitals, Varroc Engineering and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 19



1 / 5 Varroc Engineering | Shares of the company jumped 11 percent intraday after a report spoke about the company's plan to cut debt by selling its global lighting business arm at an enterprise value of up to $650 million to a leading European component maker. An analyst from a domestic brokerage firm said that in case the company manages to pull off this deal then the company's stock could get re-rated. The company's scrip ended 2.3 percent higher.



2 / 5 Mindtree | After shedding its 3 percent initial gains, the IT company's stock settled 8.13 percent lower. Early gains came at the back of a strong set of financial results for Jan-Mar.



3 / 5 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals | Shares of the company closed 9.07 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.



4 / 5 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals | The stock ended 9.88 percent lower and was the biggest loser on Nifty500.