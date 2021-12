1 / 11 Metro Brands | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.



2 / 11 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has approved the binding agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India.



3 / 11 HCL Technologies | The company bagged a five-year digital transformation contract from CEMEX.



4 / 11 India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani and Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company through open market transaction. With this, the stakeholding has increased to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent.



5 / 11 YES Bank | The lender's board of directors has approved raising funds up to Rs 10,000 crore.



6 / 11 MOIL | The company has fixed December 31 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners of buyback. The total buyback shares represent 14.3 percent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of MOIL.



7 / 11 IndiaMART InterMESH | Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, the company has agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.



8 / 11 JSW Energy | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) has completed buyback of shares aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore.



9 / 11 Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from 'stable' to 'positive'.



10 / 11 CreditAccess Grameen | The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore in subsidiary Madura Micro Finance to augment the capital adequacy ratio of the arm.