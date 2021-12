1 / 6 Metro Brands | Shares of the multi-brand footwear retail chain recovered initial weakness to end near the issue price on Wednesday. The stock of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company settled at Rs 502 apiece on NSE, a premium of 0.4 percent over its issue price of Rs 500. However, on BSE, it ended at Rs 493.6, a discount of 1.3 percent.



2 / 6 India Cements | Shares of the cement maker ended 5.55 percent higher as marquee investors hike their stakeholding. On Tuesday, Radhakishan S Damani family said it has picked up over 62 lakh shares or 1.6 percent stake in India Cements through open market transactions between November 22 and December 20, 2021. With this, their shareholding in the cement company has increased to 22.76 percent from 21.14 percent.



3 / 6 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The stock gained about 5.2 percent intraday after the board of directors of the entertainment major approved the binding agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India. However, the stock was unable to hold on to intraday gains and closed 0.46 percent higher.



4 / 6 Divi's Laboratories | The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50 and closed 3.46 percent higher.



5 / 6 Deepak Nitrite | The company's board of directors has approved raising funds of up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement. Reacting to this news, the stock ended 2.54 percent higher.