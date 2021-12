1 / 10 Medplus Health Services | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 796 per share.



2 / 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank's subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime acquired the passenger vehicle financing portfolio of Ford Credit India, the Indian captive financing arm of Ford Motor company.



3 / 10 PSP Projects | Gujarat Pollution Control Board has granted consent to setting up of industrial plant for manufacturing of precast and the company has started manufacturing activities.



4 / 10 Ceinsys Tech | The company announced the acquisition of Allygrow Technologies.



5 / 10 Inox Wind | The company's board of directors will meet on December 27, 2021, to consider a proposal for raising funds.



6 / 10 Indiabulls Real Estate | The board of directors has approved raising funds aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore.



7 / 10 Great Eastern Shipping Co | The company's board of directors will meet on December 27, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of Great Eastern Co.



8 / 10 Vivanta Industries | The company has received an order from Vitaanova Healthcare Uganda, for the execution of a pharmaceutical project for manufacturing tablets, capsules and oral liquids on a turnkey basis including planning, designing, engineering, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of plant and machinery along with obtaining WHO approval. The entire project with an aggregate value of $5.9 million is to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract.



9 / 10 Kolte-Patil Developers | The company's board of directors has approved the merger of the two wholly-owned subsidiaries - Tuscan Real Estate and PNP Agotech into the company. Demerger of the retail business of its wholly-owned subsidiary Kolte-Patil Properties has also been approved along with the merger of the retail business into the company.