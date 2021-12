1 / 5 Maruti Suzuki India | The automaker's shares closed 3.48 percent higher at Rs 7437.25 apiece as the Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch strong hybrid vehicle next year.



2 / 5 Banking stocks | Nifty Bank extended initial gains and ended 1.82 percent higher as RBI's decision to maintain status-quo boosted sentiment. Shares of lenders such as ICICI Bank (2.55 percent), State Bank of India (3.11 percent), RBL Bank (2.62 percent), HDFC Bank (1.84 percent), IndusInd Bank (2.08 percent), Axis Bank (1.42 percent) and Punjab National Bank (2.21 percent) ended higher.



3 / 5 Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore | FACT shares closed 1.88 percent higher as the company's board of directors has approved placing two work orders for capital projects. The orders include setting up an ammonia tank and a fertiliser unit. (Image: Company website)



4 / 5 Kopran | The company's board of directors has approved issuing 49.6 Lakh equity shares at Rs 255 per share on preferential basis. This led the stock to settle 4.99 percent higher.