1 / 4 Maruti Suzuki India | The stock ended 2.5 percent lower after the automaker warned of the semiconductor shortage having an impact on vehicle production. The company reported 46.16 percent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September.









2 / 4 Mahindra & Mahindra | Nifty50 top gainer, M&M shares, ended 3 percent higher after the auto major posted total tractor sales at 40,331 units against CNBC-TV18 poll of 35,000 units.









3 / 4 VST Tillers Tractors | The stock ended 10 percent higher after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Zimeno Inc, USA, to develop integrated tractor powertrain for the electric tractor of Zimeno Inc. Talking about the monthly sales data, the company's tractor sales fell over 22 percent while power tiller sales rose nearly 9 on-year.