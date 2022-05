1 / 10 Amara Raja Batteries, Cochin Shipyard, Gati, Heidelbergcement India, Hester Biosciences, IDFC, Indigo Paints, JK Tyre and Industries, NTPC, One 97 Communications, Pfizer, Sobha, Thermax | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Maruti Suzuki India | The carmaker is setting up its largest manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana after inking a land allotment deal with Haryana government. Maruti Suzuki plans to invest Rs 18,000 crore in the plant, which will be spread across 800 acres. An additional 100 acres has been allotted to Suzuki Motorcycles, which will see an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.



3 / 10 Ashok Leyland | The automobile company reported a 274 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 901.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 8,744.3 crore during the period under review as against Rs 7,000.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



4 / 10 Union Bank of India | The lender has classified the accounts of Srei Equipment Finance and Srei Infrastructure Finance as fraud due to diversion of funds.



5 / 10 Endurance Technologies | The company's net profit fell nearly 27 percent YoY to Rs 136.1 crore while revenue was also down 2.5 percent at Rs 2,078.7 crore.



6 / 10 Container Corporation of India | The company's net profit came in at Rs 257.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 as against Rs 25.06 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, revenue was up 6 percent at Rs 2,057.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,938 crore.



7 / 10 Equitas Small Finance Bank | The bank's Board would be forming a search committee shortly to undertake process of identifying a successor. Vasudevan would continue as MD & CEO till the succession and transition process is completed.



8 / 10 Biocon | The company has launched oncology drug Abevmy in Canada.



9 / 10 HPCL | The company reported a profit at Rs 1,795 crore in the Q4 FY22, higher than the estimate by CNBC-TV18 Poll. While revenue missed expectations. Revenue came in at Rs 97,572 crore.