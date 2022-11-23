Maruti, Lupin, Vedanta: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY UBS has a 'buy' call on Maruti with a target price of Rs 12,000 on its shares whereas CITI has a 'buy' call on Lupin with a target price of Rs 840 on its shares.

Maruti | UBS has a 'buy' call on Maruti with a target price of Rs 12,000 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, expected shift away from diesel cars is a big positive for the automaker.

Lupin | CITI has a 'buy' call on Lupin with a target price of Rs 840 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the downside in company's business is limited as there is a strong flu season in US.

Vedanta | CITI has a 'sell' call on Vedanta with a target price of Rs 235 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's dividend yield may not be enough if commodity prices fall.

Cement Industry | CLSA said that profitability increase of cement companies in Q3 is likely to be marginal. The brokerage also said that to prefer UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat and ACC.