1 / 10 Marico | The FMCG player reported double-digit revenue growth in the December quarter. Consumption was seen slowing in the entire sector with inflation impacting disposable incomes.



2 / 10 Lemon Tree Hotels | Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte has bought 30 lakh shares, representing 0.38 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels, from Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund through a block deal on BSE on Monday.



3 / 10 Granules India | The company's board has appointed Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao as joint managing director and the chief executive officer from January 5.



4 / 10 Karnataka Bank | The bank's deposits rose 6.3 percent YoY as of December 31 and gross loans were up 5 percent.



5 / 10 Dilip Buildcon | The company bagged an order worth Rs 2,680 crore from the Coal India subsidiary.



6 / 10 Housing Development Finance Corporation | The company has assigned loans worth Rs 7,470 crore in Oct-Dec against Rs 7,080 crore in the corresponding period last year.



7 / 10 Ajmera Realty | The company secured a residential redevelopment project in Juhu, Mumbai.



8 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Company | Alka Mittal, the incumbent HR director in ONGC, is announced as the company's new chairman and managing director.



9 / 10 Shree Rama Newsprint | The company has signed an agreement with the Gujarat Government. The agreement is for venturing into starch and its derivatives and allied products manufacturing.