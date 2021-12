1 / 7 Wipro | Shares of technology major ended 3.78 percent higher as the company said it will acquire Texas-headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider, for $230 million. The stock is among the top gainers on Nifty50.



2 / 7 Birla Tyres | The board of directors gave in-principle approval for a draft scheme of arrangement for the internal reconstruction of the company seeking to restructure its debt, requiring the company to segregate and demerge its Passenger Car Radial Tyre plant into a newly formed company. This drove shares of Birla Tyres to settle 4.78 percent higher.



3 / 7 Exide Industries | The company will participate in the Production Linked Incentive scheme for 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell battery Storage' issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for setting up of multi-gigawatt Li-ion cell manufacturing facilities in India. Besides, Exide Industries has received in-principle approval from the board of directors to set up a greenfield multi-gigawatt Li-ion cell manufacturing facility in India. These developments helped the stock climb higher, ending 0.90 up percent.



4 / 7 Shilpa Medicare | Shares of the company closed 4.89 percent higher. This comes after Shilpa Medicare said it has launched Prucalshil (Prucalopride) orally disintegrating strips 1 mg and 2 mg’ in India.



5 / 7 Future Group companies | After sharp gains on Monday, shares of Future Group stocks saw profit-taking today. Shares of Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer and Future Supply Chain Solutions ended 5.65 percent, 10.34 percent, 9.95 percent, 7.93 percent and 11.69 percent lower respectively.



6 / 7 Piramal Enterprises | The company's subsidiary Piramal Pharma has entered into agreements and acquired 27.78 percent stake in Yapan Bio for Rs 101.77 crore. With this, the stock ended 4 percent higher.