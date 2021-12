1 / 10 CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 1,033 per share.



2 / 10 Wipro | The company will acquire the entire stake in Texas-headquartered Edgile, for $230 million, to strengthen its leadership in strategic cybersecurity services.



3 / 10 Adani Enterprises | The company received order from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for three Greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects in Uttar Pradesh on a toll basis.



4 / 10 RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order from Defence R&D Organisation for expansion and enhancement of CIAG network capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore.



5 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers | Competition Commission of India approves acquisition up to 16.94 percent equity share capital of IRB Infrastructure Developers by Bricklayers Investment.



6 / 10 Rolex Rings | The company has entered into an agreement with the Gujarat Government for the development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district.



7 / 10 KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the order for executing the solar power project of 2.50 MWdc capacity under the Captive Power Producer segment.



8 / 10 TeamLease Services | The company's step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Evolve Technologies and Services has been merged into the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, TeamLease Digital.



9 / 10 Excel Realty N Infra | The company has expressed its intention to diversify its core business activities and focus more on trading, import and export of agro-products, including rice, pulses, soya, sunflower from January 2022 onwards.