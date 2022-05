1 / 10 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Dish Tv India Ltd, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Nbcc (India) Ltd, Spicejet Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | These companies are expected to report their earnings today.



2 / 10 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The automotive manufacturer reported a 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit at Rs 1,167 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.



3 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | The oil and gas producer and explorer reported a record net profit of Rs 40,305 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The state-run company has now surpassed Tata Steel, becoming India's second most profitable company behind Reliance Industries Ltd.



4 / 10 Adani Green Energy Ltd | Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL), a subsidiary of the green energy arm, has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.



5 / 10 Tata Motors | The Gujarat government has cleared a proposal to allow Tata Motors to take over Ford India's Sanand plant, sources told CNBC-TV18.



6 / 10 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Nykaa's parent company reported a decline of about 57 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 7.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of new investments.



7 / 10 Oil India Ltd | Government-owned oil company recorded the highest ever net profit of Rs 3,887.31 crore for the financial year ended March 2022.



8 / 10 InterGlobe Aviation | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levied a penalty of five lakh rupees on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a special child with reduced mobility on its flight from Ranchi on May 7.



9 / 10 JSW Steel Ltd | Domestic steel giant reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,343 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.