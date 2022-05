1 / 6 LIC shares closed 1.1 percent lower on the BSE after the public sector insurer announced its earnings for the January-March quarter with the persistency ratios witnessing a dramatic fall compared to last year.



2 / 6 IRCTC stock price settled 0.27 percent lower on the BSE a day after the rail sector PSU posted a net profit of Rs 216.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 while revenue was recorded at Rs 690.9 crore.



3 / 6 Mahindra & Mahindra share price hit an all-time high, crossing the Rs 1,000 apiece mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. In its recent quarterly results, the company's revenue jumped 28 percent to Rs 17,124 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra shares closed 3.6 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 6 ONGC shares ended up as the top gainer on Nifty50 with the stock closing 5.2 percent higher, following a surge in crude prices.



5 / 6 Radico Khaitan shares fell after the liquor firm announced quarterly earnings. Its net profit declined 32 percent on higher input costs for the FY22 fourth quarter. Radico Khaitan's stock closed 1.2 percent lower on the BSE.