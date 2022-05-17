Cross
LIC, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, IndiGo, IOC and more: Top stocks to watch on May 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Stocks to Watch: US equities witnessed selling while Asian equities were also seen treading cautiously as a likely scenario of higher interest rates and global economic slowdown weighed on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty futures rose 0.2 percent to 15,871.5 as of 7:14 am on Tuesday which implied a tepid opening for the Indian benchmark indices. While LIC listing would be on investors' radar, shares of Bharti Airtel, BPCL, InterGlobe Aviation, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF among others will also be in focus. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade today-

