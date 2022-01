1 / 10 Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta, 3i Infotech, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, Central Bank of India, Deepak Fertilisers | These companies are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 RBL Bank | The bank reported a higher profit at Rs 156.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 147.1 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 1,010.4 crore from Rs 908.2 crore YoY.



3 / 10 Tata Motors |The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 31, to discuss financial results.



4 / 10 Britannia Industries Ltd | The company is set to declare its third quarter results during the day today for the quarter ended December 2021. Experts expect that the higher costs of agri-commodities and packaging materials, coupled with lower in-home consumption, will hurt the earnings in this quarter too.



5 / 10 Punjab National Bank | The bank reported a profit of Rs 1,126.8 crore for Q3FY22 against Rs 506 crore in Q3FY21. The net interest income fell to Rs 7,803.2 crore from Rs 8,345.8 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Chalet Hotels | The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 28 to discuss financial results.



7 / 10 Route Mobile | The company posted a higher profit at Rs 48.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 37.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 562.7 crore from Rs 384.8 crore YoY.



8 / 10 LIC Housing Finance | The company on Thursday reported a 6 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 767.33 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, aided by higher collections and drop in provisions. It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 727.04 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.



9 / 10 Canara Bank | The bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,502 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. The lender's net profit more than doubled on a year-on-year basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 696.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.