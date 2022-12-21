Larsen and Toubro, City Union Bank: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,200 on its shares while Investec has an 'buy' call on the shares of City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 240 on its shares.

Larsen and Toubro | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,200 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's assets have a negligible contribution to its profit and loss(P&L).

Larsen and Toubro | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,455 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's Q3 order flow expectation is ₹54,400 crores.

City Union Bank | Investec has a 'buy' call on the shares of City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 240 on its shares. The brokerage house says that bank has enough headroom to provide and meet its estimates for FY23.