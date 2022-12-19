Larsen and Toubro, Accenture, HCL: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,455 on its shares while CLSA says that IT major Accenture's Q1 result is ahead of guidance.

Larsen and Toubro | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,455 on its shares. The brokerage house says that buoyant equity markets is helping company with its monetisation drive.

IT companies | Morgan Stanley says that IT major Accenture has maintained guidance despite increased macro uncertainty. The brokerage also added that it saw limited triggers for re-rating of Indian IT companies in near term.

IT companies | CLSA says that IT major Accenture's Q1 result is ahead of guidance. The brokerage also added that Infosys, TCS, HCL and LTIMindtree are top bets in this sector.

IT companies | Nomura has maintained a cautious stance on demand outlook in the IT sector. The brokerage also said that consensus revenue growth estimate for FY24 may see a downward revision.