Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 3



1 / 5 eClerx Services | The stock ended 9.5 percent higher after clocking an intraday gain of 15 percent. The company's strong quarterly earnings had aided gains in the stock.



2 / 5 Trent | Robust results for the quarter ended September and a positive analyst commentary drove the stock to close 4 percent higher. The stock had risen around 9 percent earlier today.



3 / 5 Bharti Airtel | Shares of the telecom operator ended 2 percent lower. The stock had risen 3 percent higher earlier today on the company's better-than-expected quarterly earnings, but failed to hold on to the gains and slipped into the red with the fall in the broader market.



4 / 5 State Bank of India | The stock ended close to 2 percent higher after the lender reported a near 67 percent on-year surge in net profit for the September quarter and posted a higher-than-expected net interest income.