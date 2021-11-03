Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 3

[caption id="attachment_10476721" align="aligncenter" width="2000"] eClerx Services | The stock ended 9.5 percent higher after clocking an intraday gain of 15 percent. The company's strong quarterly earnings had aided gains in the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3685971" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Trent | Robust results for the quarter ended September and a positive analyst commentary drove the stock to close 4 percent higher. The stock had risen around 9 percent earlier today.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10713391" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Bharti Airtel | Shares of the telecom operator ended 2 percent lower. The stock had risen 3 percent higher earlier today on the company's better-than-expected quarterly earnings, but failed to hold on to the gains and slipped into the red with the fall in the broader market.[/caption][caption id="attachment_8266991" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] State Bank of India | The stock ended close to 2 percent higher after the lender reported a near 67 percent on-year surge in net profit for the September quarter and posted a higher-than-expected net interest income.[/caption][caption id="attachment_2649231" align="aligncenter" width="4075"] Larsen & Toubro | The stock gained the most on Nifty50 and closed 4 percent higher.[/caption]