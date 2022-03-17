Kotak Bank, SBI, Future Retail, JSW Steel, Nykaa and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 17



1 / 6 Financial Services Companies | Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank ended up 0.14-3.32 percent. “The entire market, including banking stocks, had fallen quite a bit in anticipation of the US Fed Outcome and now that the event has passed, investors are buying the dip,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services closed 0.90-2.77 percent higher.



2 / 6 JSW Steel | The stock ended 4.18 percent higher and was among the top Nifty50 gainers.



3 / 6 Future Group stocks | Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions and Future Market Networks ended 2.17-15.55 percent lower.



4 / 6 Angel One | Shares of the company ended 14.71 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.



5 / 6 Oil India | The company's shares settled5.95 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty200.