Kotak Bank, ONGC, Butterfly Gandhimathi, PNC Infratech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 23

[caption id="attachment_8507571" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Kotak Mahindra Bank | Shares of the bank ended 2.5 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9288021" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | ONGC shares settled 2.6 percent lower and were the biggest losers on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_1210881" align="aligncenter" width="621"] Raymond | Shares of the company ended 10.48 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_6928511" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] PNC Infratech | The company has emerged the lowest bidder for 3 new hybrid annuity model projects by NHAI for an aggregate bid project cost of Rs 4,384 crore in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the company's stock closed 11.22 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9094411" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Mahindra CIE Automotive | The company reported a muted performance for the December quarter. Post this, shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive ended 1.86 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12594102" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances | The company's stock ended 2 percent higher after Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said it would acquire a controlling stake in the company. However, the stock erased most of its gains and settled 0.24 percent higher/lower.[/caption]