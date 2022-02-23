Kotak Bank, ONGC, Butterfly Gandhimathi, PNC Infratech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 23



1 / 6 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Shares of the bank ended 2.5 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty50.



2 / 6 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | ONGC shares settled 2.6 percent lower and were the biggest losers on Nifty50.



3 / 6 Raymond | Shares of the company ended 10.48 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty500.



4 / 6 PNC Infratech | The company has emerged the lowest bidder for 3 new hybrid annuity model projects by NHAI for an aggregate bid project cost of Rs 4,384 crore in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the company's stock closed 11.22 percent higher.



5 / 6 Mahindra CIE Automotive | The company reported a muted performance for the December quarter. Post this, shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive ended 1.86 percent lower.