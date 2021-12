1 / 11 Shriram Properties | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 118 per share.



2 / 11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank's subsidiary, Kotak Securities, will buy around 7.50 percent stake in Entroq Technologies.



3 / 11 Zomato | The company has completed the acquisition of 7.89 percent stake in Bigfoot Retail Solutions.



4 / 11 Indiabulls Real Estate | The company will meet on December 22 to consider raising funds.



5 / 11 Future Retail | The Competition Commission of India suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after it reviewed complaints that the American e-commerce giant concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.



6 / 11 Mahanagar Gas | The company has hiked CNG price by Rs 2 to Rs 63.50/kg and PNG by Rs 1.50 to Rs 38/SCM.



7 / 11 UltraTech Cement | The company has commenced operations from its bulk terminal at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.



8 / 11 RBL Bank | The lender has been authorised by RBI to collect indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.



9 / 11 GAIL India | The company will set up 500 KL/day bio-ethanol plant in Gujarat.



10 / 11 Brookfield India Real Estate Trust | The REIT approved the acquisition of Seaview Developers, which owns Candor Techspace N2.